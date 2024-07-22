Toro (hamstring), activated from the IL earlier in the day, started at third base and went 0-for-4 in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The returning infielder couldn't replicate the hot hitting he'd flashed during his four-game rehab assignment during his first taste of major-league action in exactly one month. However, of overriding importance is the fact Toro's physical issues seem firmly behind him, and he returns to an Athletics lineup that has suddenly heated up across the order and could therefore provide him with more run-scoring and RBI opportunities than he enjoyed earlier in the season.