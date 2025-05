The Red Sox selected Toro's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

With Triston Casas (knee) likely out for the rest of the season, the Red Sox will turn to Toro to provide the big club with infield depth. The 28-year-old got off to a great start in the minors, slashing .310/.403/.480 with 13 RBI and 16 runs scored through 119 plate appearances.