Oller has allowed an earned run on five hits and two walks over four innings across two appearances since his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Oller was demoted to the Aviators on May 16 after posting an 0-3 record, 12.27 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across four starts with the Athletics. The young right-hander appears to have worked out some kinks on the farm, however, as he's put together some quality multi-inning work in his first two appearances since being recalled. Despite the encouraging early returns, Oller is almost certainly going to remain in a low-leverage role for the foreseeable future.