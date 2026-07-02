Athletics' Alika Williams: Launches second homer

Williams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Dodgers.

Williams has taken on a starting role at shortstop during Jacob Wilson's (thumb) latest absence. Over seven games since he returned to the majors, Williams has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three RBI. The infielder is batting .304 with an .811 OPS, two homers, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 73 plate appearances in the majors this season. Williams will need to keep the bat hot to make sure prospect Joshua Kuroda-Grauer stays between second base and third base rather than at shortstop for his playing time.