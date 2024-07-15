Rooker went 2-for-2 with a pair of two-run home runs, an RBI sacrifice fly and a walk in an 18-3 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Rooker ignited the Athletics' eight-homer barrage on the afternoon with the first of his two massive round trippers, slugging a 450-foot shot to center with JJ Bleday aboard in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. He'd one-up himself just two frames later, clearing the center-field wall at a distance of 452 feet to plate Bleday once again. The All-Star snub has been one of baseball's most fearsome hitters since the calendar flipped to July, hitting .488 (20-for-41) with three doubles, six home runs, 15 RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases and 15 runs.