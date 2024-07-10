Rooker went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and three runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Rooker got the offensive barrage started in the first inning with his timely two-bagger, which plated Miguel Andujar for the initiation of what would be a 21-run tally between the two clubs. The veteran was a constant presence on the basepaths throughout the high-scoring affair, and he's now posted six multi-hit efforts in the last 11 games. Rooker, an All-Star snub, is displaying elite bat skills during that stretch, posting a .436/.500/.795 slash line alongside a 10.9 percent walk rate and modest 17.4 percent strikeout rate.