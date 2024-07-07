Rooker went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and three total runs in Saturday's 19-8 shellacking of the Orioles.

Rooker kicked off a huge day for Oakland's offense with a three-run blast in the first inning. The outfielder finished with his fourth three-hit game of the campaign and notched his third performance of at least four RBI. Rooker made a name for himself in fantasy circles for the first time last season when he collected 30 homers and 69 RBI, and he's on pace to surpass both marks this year with 18 long balls and 54 RBI through 312 plate appearances.