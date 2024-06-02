Jimenez earned the save in Saturday's 11-9 win over Atlanta, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in the ninth inning.

Atlanta made things interesting after Matt Olson led off the ninth with a double. However, Jimenez, making his first appearance in the majors following his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas in early May, was able to set down the next three batters in order, earning his first save of the campaign. Mason Miller, the A's regular closer, was likely unavailable Saturday after pitching two innings Thursday. However, Jimenez could find himself slotted back into a high-leverage role with Lucas Erceg (forearm) on the IL. Overall, the 30-year-old Jimenez sports a 3.45 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 12:13 K:BB across 15.2 innings this year.