The Athletics placed Jimenez on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to June 20, due to a strained left oblique.

In his last outing June 19 against the Royals, Jimenez recorded a hold while throwing one scoreless inning, allowing just one hit. He's been one of Oakland's best options out of the bullpen since being recalled May 31, posting a 2.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over nine innings. With Jimenez headed to the IL, the Athletics selected Aaron Brooks from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.