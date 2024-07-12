Ruiz (wrist) started and played seven innings in center field during Single-A Stockton's loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.

Ruiz has now played twice in three nights for the Ports since kicking off his rehab assignment, going 3-for-6 with Thursday's double, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and the pair of runs. The speedy outfielder has also been able to play defense on both occasions, and he may have already proven enough to be bumped up to Triple-A Las Vegas for the next and likely final phase of his recovery.