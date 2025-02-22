Ruiz (knee/wrist) is starting in left field and batting sixth in the Athletics' first game of spring training Saturday versus San Diego.

Ruiz ended last season on the 60-day IL due to a left wrist strain, and he also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September. The speedy outfielder appears to have recovered from both issues during the offseason and will look to get back on track in 2025 after playing in only 45 combined contests between the majors and minors last year. Ruiz may need to have a strong camp in order to make the Athletics' Opening Day roster, however.