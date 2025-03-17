The Athletics optioned Ruiz to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Ruiz once looked to be one of the more intriguing prospects in the Athletics system after he was acquired from the Brewers in December 2022. Though he led the American League with 67 steals in 2023, Ruiz slashed just .254/.309/.345 over his first full season in the big leagues and seems to have since been passed up by other outfielders on the organizational depth chart. He spent most of the 2024 season either on the injured list or stuck in a bench role with the Athletics, and Ruiz will now have to head to Triple-A to begin the 2025 campaign due to the logjam in the big-league outfield.