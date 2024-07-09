Ruiz (wrist) will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz has been on the injured list since May 23 with a strained left wrist. He resumed swinging a bat July 1, and he has been making progress in his strengthening program. He'll need multiple rehab outings without any setbacks before coming off the IL. Prior to his injury, Ruiz was slashing .200/.270/.382 with five stolen bases, two home runs and eight RBI over 65 plate appearances.