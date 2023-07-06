Tarnok (shoulder), who dealt with a blister issue after his June 29 rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas, allowed an earned run on three hits and four walks over four innings during the Aviators' loss to Round Rock on Monday.

Tarnok appeared to be hitting on all cylinders physically even though he had some control issues, which actually served to boost his pitch count all the way to 78. The right-hander has issued four free passes apiece in each of his last two rehab starts, but otherwise, he appears to be ready for possible activation before or during the All-Star break.