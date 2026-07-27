Athletics' Geoff Hartlieb: Designated for assignment

Hartlieb was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Sunday, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Hartlieb had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 18, surrendering four runs on six hits and six walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings in four appearances with the big-league club following his promotion. The team acquired right-handed reliever Scott Blewett from the Cardinals on Sunday, and he'll replace Hartlieb on the 40-man roster. If Hartlieb goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll likely report to Triple-A Las Vegas.