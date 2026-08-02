Athletics' Henry Bolte: Ends power drought

Bolte went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Tigers.

Bolte logged just six hits over his previous 18 games, a span in which he had just one extra-base hit. He ended the power drought with an eighth-inning blast Saturday, though the Athletics' late comeback effort fell short. Bolte is now batting .257 with a .690 OPS, four homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored, eight doubles and 12 stolen bases over 68 contests. He showed promise earlier in the season, so he may be able to turn things around after a disappointing July.