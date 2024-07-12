Harris (personal) is in line to return from the paternity list to start Friday's game in Philadelphia.

Harris has already been away from the team for the maximum three games since landing on the paternity list Tuesday, so Oakland would have had to add him back to the roster Friday even if he wasn't scheduled to start. He'll be taking the hill Friday on six days' rest after his last start came last weekend versus Baltimore. Harris has been a dependable innings eater for Oakland, working between five and six frames in all but one of his last seven outings while delivering a 3.00 ERA and 1.36 WHIP during that stretch.