Wilson (knee) is starting a rehab assignment with the Athletics' Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Wilson has been shelved for more than a month with knee tendinitis but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. The top prospect will eventually return to Triple-A Las Vegas when the A's feel he's ready. Wilson has slashed an unbelievable .438/.458/.652 with three homers and two steals in 28 games between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas in 2024.