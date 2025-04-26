Wilson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

The rookie shortstop got hold of a Sean Burke slider on the inner part of the plate to lead off the fifth inning with a solo shot. It was Wilson's third homer in 25 games to begin the season, an impressive showing considering he managed only seven home runs in 103 games across all levels in 2024. His ability to make contact is still the driving factor for his fantasy value, however -- Wilson is slashing .347/.354/.500 through 99 plate appearances with one steal, 14 RBI and 15 runs.