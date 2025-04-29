Wilson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
It's a routine day off for Wilson, as Max Schuemann will bat ninth and play shortstop. Wilson is batting .321/.333/.459 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and just six strikeouts across 112 plate appearances this season.
