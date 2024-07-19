The Athletics selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

It was reported Thursday that Oakland would be calling up Wilson for Friday's second-half opener versus the Angels, and he's now officially been added to the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 22-year-old was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and has posted a 1.161 OPS with eight homers and two steals in 46 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season. He should take over the starting job at shortstop from Max Schuemann.