The Athletics will promote Wilson from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Friday's game versus the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Wilson has quickly ascended through the Athletics' farm system. This season, he's slashed .427/.459/.673 with seven homers and 31 RBI across 183 plate appearances between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. The 22-year-old has played exclusively at shortstop during his time in the minors, and he'll likely claim the starting job from Max Schuemann immediately upon joining the big-league roster.