Boyle has posted a 9.00 ERA and issued nine walks over the five innings covering his two starts with Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned June 5 following his IL stint due to a lower-back issue.

Boyle had wrapped up a rehab assignment with the Aviators by surrendering just two hits over 5.1 scoreless innings across his last two appearances, but his control has deteriorated since officially joining the affiliate's roster. Boyle actually allowed just one hit over 4.1 innings in a June 9 start against El Paso, yet the four walks he issued in that outing helped lead to three runs (two earned) surrendered. The right-hander then had 13 days between starts before returning to the mound Saturday against Tacoma, when he was chased after just two-thirds of an inning after conceding three earned runs on five walks without allowing a hit. Free passes were also largely Boyle's undoing at the big-league level earlier this season -- he generated a 7.5 BB/9 across 27.2 innings with the Athletics -- underscoring how much work the 24-year-old still needs before a return to the majors is considered.