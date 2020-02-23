Heim, who has a chance to earn a backup catcher job this spring, has impressed in camp and in Saturday's 12-2 Cactus League loss to the Cubs, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "He was real calm back there. Got all the signs I gave him. He had a lot going on back there with their guys swinging the bat well," manager Bob Melvin said. "For a first start, you would think a guy like that has some nerves, but he certainly didn't show it."

Projected Opening Day catcher Sean Murphy (knee) is expected out until at least March 2, which will afford Heim extra reps in his bid to earn a backup catcher job this spring. The 24-year-old has yet to log any regular-season major-league action, but he opened eyes last season with a .358/.412/.557 line across 119 plate appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas. He kept his bat warm over the winter as well while playing in the Dominican Republic, slashing .301/.386/.411 over 20 games with the Toros del Este. Heim played six innings versus the Cubs on Saturday and went 1-for-2 with a single, while also flashing his renowned defensive skills by cutting down Jason Heyward after digging out a throw in the dirt.