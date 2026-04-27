Sterner (1-2) earned the win in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Entering for Jacob Lopez after he failed to record an out in the sixth inning, Sterner worked out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve a one-run lead that the Athletics held the rest of the way. With starter J.T. Ginn (shoulder) exiting after 3.1 innings and Joel Kuhnel and Lopez combining to provide limited length and effectiveness, the official scorer awarded Sterner the win, his first of the season. Since allowing four runs in a blown save against the Rangers on April 16, the 29-year-old has turned in five scoreless innings and owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB across 14.2 innings in 2026.