Athletics' Justin Sterner: Strikes out side
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sterner threw a perfect inning while striking out three in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Tigers.
Sterner retired the side on strikeouts in the eighth inning Wednesday, the first time this season he's done so in order. The right-hander has been sharp in August, posting a 1.98 ERA and 0.59 WHIP across 13.2 innings in 11 appearances.
