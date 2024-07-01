Butler went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Butler snapped a brief 0-for-6 skid that had encompassed his last three games, and the steal was his first of the rookie's current big-league stint. Despite Sunday's modest success, Butler hasn't been much better at the plate than he was during his initial tenure with the Athletics from Opening Day through May 13 -- he's carrying a .179 average, .422 OPS and 34.5 percent strikeout rate across the 29 plate appearances he's logged since returning June 18.