Butler is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

It's a routine day off for Butler, who is slashing .244/.316/.415 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases across 136 plate appearances to begin the 2025 campaign. With Butler sitting, Seth Brown is getting the start in right field and batting sixth, while Jacob Wilson moves up to the leadoff spot.