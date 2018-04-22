Athletics' Liam Hendriks: Making progress from adductor strain
Hendriks (groin) says he's making steady progress in his recovery from adductor tendinitis, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Every day making strides," he said.
Hendriks strained his groin on April 13 and went on the 10-day disabled list the following day. The latest news implies that he may be able to come off the DL the first day he's eligible, and the next couple of days should shed further light on whether that remains realistic.
