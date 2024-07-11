Erceg was credited with his 11th hold in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

Erceg filled his usual setup role with customary proficiency, generating his eighth straight scoreless appearance. The right-hander coaxed his ERA back under 3.00 (2.97) for the first time since May 25 with Wednesday's outing, and his season tally of 11 holds equals the total he mustered during his rookie 2023 campaign, albeit over 17 additional appearances.