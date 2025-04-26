Erceg pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out one batter to collect his first save of the season in a 2-0 victory over Houston on Friday.

The Royals turned to Erceg for the ninth inning after deploying primary closer Carlos Estevez twice in three days, and the former did not disappoint. With a 0.87 ERA and 0.39 WHIP through 10.1 innings this season, the 29-year-old Erceg remains one of the most reliable relievers in the league, and he could wrestle back the closer job from Estevez eventually.