Medina (2-3) earned the win over Baltimore on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Oakland's offense decimated Baltimore pitching for 12 runs through three frames and for 19 runs overall, so Medina didn't have to deal with much stress in the outing. The right-hander notched only one 1-2-3 inning and needed 98 pitches to get through five frames, but he had plenty of cushion to work with and lasted just long enough to pick up his second victory of the campaign. Medina's 4.37 ERA on the season isn't very appealing, but he's built up some momentum by allowing just two runs across 11 frames over his past two starts.