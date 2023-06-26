Medina (1-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and seven walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Medina took his seventh loss of the campaign, tied for the eighth-most in baseball, and dished out a season-high seven walks over five frames. Medina's lack of control got him in trouble time and time again, as three of the four runs against him came from runners he issued a walk to, while he also let a run score off a wild pitch. Through 10 appearances (48.2 innings), Medina has stumbled to a 6.84 ERA and a 45:26 K:BB while serving up 2.0 HR/9. He's tentatively scheduled to make another start next weekend at home versus the White Sox.