Leiter walked one and struck out one without giving up a run over one-third of an inning, earning the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Joel Kuhnel entered the game in relief of starter Luis Severino in the eighth inning when the Athletics were up 5-1. In the ninth, Kuhnel created some trouble and allowed a run on two hits and a sacrifice fly. Leiter was brought in and closed the door, earning his first save since April 14. Over his last six outings, Leiter has covered five innings, surrendering one run on four hits and three walks while adding six strikeouts. He's part of the closing committee, and this save has Leiter within one of Kuhnel for the team lead in saves. Leiter is at a 6.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 13 innings while adding three saves in five chances and one hold over 15 appearances.