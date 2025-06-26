Schuemann will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Schuemann will enter the starting nine for the first time since the Athletics' 11-4 loss to the Astros on June 18, when he stepped in for a resting Tyler Soderstrom while Houston sent lefty Framber Valdez to the hill. Though the Athletics haven't been treating the left-handed-hitting Soderstrom as a strict platoon player, he'll sit again Thursday versus Tigers southpaw Dietrich Enns to create room in the lineup for Schuemann, who is slashing .225/.351/.325 with one home run and three steals over 97 plate appearances this season.