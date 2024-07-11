Blackburn (foot) will remain with Single-A Stockton for his next rehab appearance, which will take place Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Blackburn scuffled through a 23-pitch rehab debut Tuesday against Rancho Cucamonga, lasting just two-thirds of an inning and surrendering three earned runs. A previous report had indicated Blackburn would move up to Triple-A Las Vegas for his second rehab outing, but it appears Tuesday's rough showing led to those plans being scuttled. Blackburn presumably remains on track to return shortly after the All-Star break, as he came away from his first minor-league appearance feeling healthy.