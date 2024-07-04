Stripling (elbow) pitched a live batting practice session before Wednesday's game against the Angels, the Associated Press reports.

Stripling's session seemed to have gone off without any issues, and he's now thrown a pair of bullpen sessions and Wednesday's batting practice in the last eight days. Manager Mark Kotsay had previously indicated Stripling would likely begin a rehab assignment if he didn't experience any setbacks while facing live hitters, so the veteran right-hander could be heading to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin that phase of his recovery in the coming days.