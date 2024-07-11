Stripling (elbow) will remain with Single-A Stockton for his next rehab appearance, which will take place Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Stripling had been slated to work up to approximately 35 pitches in his rehab debut Tuesday, but he was pulled short of that mark after surrendering two runs over two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander had originally been projected to bump up to Triple-A Las Vegas for his second rehab start, but it seems the organization would like to give Stripling one more opportunity to work out some kinks at a lower level before moving his assignment to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with the Aviators. Stripling did emerge from Tuesday's 24-pitch start feeling healthy, so he presumably remains on track to return shortly after the All-Star break.