Stripling (elbow) gave up two earned runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Las Vegas. He didn't strike out a batter.

Stripling worked efficiently in the third start of his rehab assignment, needing just 52 pitches (37 strikes) to record 15 outs. Unless Stripling padded his pitch count in a bullpen session after exiting Friday's game, the Athletics will likely want to see Stripling reach around 70 pitches in another rehab start before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Stripling has been on the shelf since May 25 with a right elbow flexor strain.