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Athletics' Ryan Lasko: Recovering from surgery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Athletics announced Wednesday that Lasko underwent spinal decompression and stabilization surgery resulting from a C6-C7 vertebra fracture, which he sustained in a collision in the outfield with a teammate during a game Tuesday with Double-A Midland, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lasko needed to be stretchered off the field after the frightening collision, which delayed the game for several minutes. The 24-year-old outfielder is in stable condition following surgery but is without a timeline to return to game action. Lasko has produced a .210/.275/.362 slash line with six home runs and five stolen bases in 74 games with Midland this season.

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