Noda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Sox.

This was Noda's first multi-hit effort through 12 games in July. He's gone 10-for-41 (.244) for the month, though he's added three homers and seven RBI. The first baseman is up to 11 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, 17 doubles, two stolen bases and a triple while slashing .229/.375/.418 through his first 90 major-league contests.