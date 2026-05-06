Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics designated Ferguson for assignment Wednesday.
After giving up four earned runs over just 1.1 innings during his lone appearance with the A's on Tuesday, Ferguson will now lose his place on both the active and 40-man rosters. Brooks Kriske was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
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