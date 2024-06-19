Nevin, summoned from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Nevin wasted no time carrying over the momentum he'd built up while toiling for the Aviators in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, lacing his fourth two-bagger of the season one inning after drawing a free pass and coming around to score on Zack Gelof's three-run home run. Nevin drew the start at third base Tuesday and could work himself into some fairly regular playing time at either corner infield spot or designated hitter if he continues to swing a hot bat.