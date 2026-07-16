Athletics' Yunior Tur: Contract selected

The Athletics selected Tur's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Tur will join the big club after turning in a 4.41 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 51 innings at Las Vegas during the first half of the season. The A's have an opening in their rotation after pushing Aaron Civale off the active and 40-man rosters, but Tur has pitched just one inning in six of his last seven minor-league appearances, so he'll most likely work out of the bullpen to begin his major-league career.