The Mets released McKinney from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McKinney inked a minor-league contract with the Mets in March but didn't appear in an MLB game. Instead, he appeared in 33 games for Syracuse, slashing .184/.285/.307 with three home runs and a 26.2 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Mets' Billy McKinney: Returning to Queens•
-
Pirates' Billy McKinney: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Billy McKinney: DFA'd by Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Billy McKinney: Losing out on starts vs. righties•
-
Pirates' Billy McKinney: Hitting bench versus right-hander•
-
Pirates' Billy McKinney: Added to roster•