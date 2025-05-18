Now Playing

The Mets released McKinney from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McKinney inked a minor-league contract with the Mets in March but didn't appear in an MLB game. Instead, he appeared in 33 games for Syracuse, slashing .184/.285/.307 with three home runs and a 26.2 percent strikeout rate.

