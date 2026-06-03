Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Could return early next week

Kirk (thumb) could be activated from the injured list early next week, with Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicating the catcher would need about 20 at-bats on his rehab assignment before being ready to rejoin the lineup, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Kirk will begin his rehab stint at Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, and depending on whether he's allowed to play on consecutive days right away, he could have time to get in 20 at-bats by the weekend. The organization might elect to be a little more cautious with the 27-year-old given that he last saw big-league action April 3, but with the Jays sliding in the standings and looking for a spark, they'll want their starting backstop back in the lineup as soon as possible. Tyler Heineman and Brandon Valenzuela will continue holding down the fort behind the plate until Kirk is cleared to return, and battling to keep a spot on the 26-man roster when he does.