Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Could return Friday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Kirk (thumb) could be available to return from the 60-day injured list as soon as Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk is nearing the finish line of a long recovery from left thumb surgery, which has kept him on the shelf since April 4. The 27-year-old began a rehab assignment last week at Single-A Dunedin, making two starts at designated hitter and one at catcher while going 2-for-9 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run. He'll get a couple days of rest before shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, when he's expected to serve as a designated hitter. Schneider added that Kirk is then in line to start at catcher for Buffalo on Wednesday, and if all goes well, the two-time All-Star will rejoin the Blue Jays for Friday's series opener versus the Yankees.