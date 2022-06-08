Kirk isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.
Kirk has crossed the plate in four consecutive matchups, and he went 8-for-16 with two homers, six runs, three RBI, three walks and two strikeouts during that time. Zack Collins will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Four hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On base three times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Crosses home four times•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sharing time with Danny Jansen•