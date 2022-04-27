site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Riding pine Wednesday
Apr 27, 2022
Kirk isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Kirk has gone 2-for-12 with two walks in his last five appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
