Kirk went 1-for-4 with his third home run of the season in Monday's loss to the Astros.

His second-inning solo shot off Brandon Bielak didn't end up meaning much for the Blue Jays in an 11-4 rout, but it did snap a 27-game homerless streak for Kirk. The 24-year-old slashed a tepid .259/.308/.294 during his power drought, but with Danny Jansen (groin) still sidelined, Kirk will continue to be leaned on heavily behind the plate.